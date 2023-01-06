AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is planning to terminate a member of the Texas Rangers unit, who had previously been suspended over inaction during mass school at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell could be the first Texas Ranger terminated from DPS for his response to the May 24 shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Nearly 400 law enforcement officers responded that day, waiting more than an hour to breach the classroom and take down the gunman.

According to a termination letter signed off by top DPS officials, including Director Steven McCraw, Kindell will be discharged from the department for not “conforming to department standards” during response to the massacre. KXAN viewed the termination letter, which we obtained from an anonymous law enforcement source.

The letter said Kindell “took no steps to influence the law enforcement response toward an active shooter posture,” and that “constitutes a failure to perform your duty competently.”

It also notes Kindell has five days to respond and potentially appeal DPS’ decision to terminate him.

Unless the agency changes course, Kindell will be the second DPS employee terminated for actions — or inaction — that day. In late October, the department terminated Sgt. Juan Maldonado, one of the first troopers to arrive on scene at Robb Elementary, according to bodycam footage.

At least seven DPS officers were put under investigation for their response to the shooting and two were suspended with pay. The department has not released any names or information about them.

Officers from multiple agencies have faced scrutiny for their “chaotic and uncoordinated” response that day. Two Uvalde CISD officials were terminated — including Pete Arredondo, the former school police chief. Additionally, Crimson Elizondo, a former DPS trooper was later hired and fired by the school district.