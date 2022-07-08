This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jeff Broaddus has trained thousands of people on what to do in case of a mass shooting.

His company, Broaddus Defense, is the official service provider for the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training or ALERRT. The group out of Texas State issued a report Wednesday detailing the police response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

“I don’t question necessarily the intentions or ethos of any one of those officers in the hallway,” said Broaddus in response to the report finding officers waited outside the classroom for an hour before the 18-year-old gunman was killed. “I don’t know them. I wasn’t there but I think that with better training this outcome could have been improved.”

Broaddus said it comes down to training and a willingness from the public to spend money on police training.

“Just cause you did a drill three years ago for a day doesn’t mean that you’re trained for an active shooter,” Broaddus said. “The challenge I think for law enforcement is we need to know what the public expects from us. If the public expects actions and risking our lives, risking a lot to save a lot, with that comes funding, training and regular training.”

While the ALERRT report outlines the officers’ response, Broaddus said it didn’t explain the officers’ mindset. That’s something he hopes lawmakers will get answered during Monday’s House hearing. The committee will receive testimony from officers who responded to the shooting.

“What I’d like to know, with that many officers in the room… what was the dynamic? Again, I wasn’t there and I hate to engage in ‘Monday morning quarterback.’ At some point 11 officers in the immediate hallway, my question would be… was there any disagreement? Was there any urging to push instead of hold? I’m almost positive there must have been,” Broaddus said.