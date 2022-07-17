The Robb Elementary School sign is seen covered in flowers and gifts on June 17, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — A committee requested feedback after the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund announced it would distribute money to victims and survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School.

“Decisions about eligibility and distribution are made by a local Steering Committee with intentions of transparency, integrity, compassion, and fairness,” an announcement posted by the Uvalde-Consolidated ISD said.

The Draft Protocol is the committee’s suggestion of what rules should apply to this fund.

The three proposed categories of eligibility are:

Legal heirs of those who were killed as a direct result of the shooting

Those who were physically injured

Those who were present in the designated area at the time of the Shooting, but not

physically injured.

“The Steering Committee welcomes feedback on whether these proposed rules are fair and reasonable or whether changes should be made based on the community’s input,” the announcement said.

Feedback should be submitted to Uvalde@NationalCompassion.org by Aug. 10 or by attending one of the Town Hall Meetings. The meetings are at the Uvalde Fairplex and are scheduled for July 19 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 11 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

All applications must be submitted online no later than Oct. 6, to be eligible to receive payment.