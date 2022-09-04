CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — Uvalde CISD students will return for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday, more than three months after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers May 24.

As Uvalde students prepare for their return back to the classroom, districts across Central Texas are asking students and staff to wear Uvalde’s school colors in a show of support. More than 20 districts within the KXAN viewing area have requested students, faculty and staff wear maroon and/or white on Tuesday in solidarity.

“Let’s wear maroon on Tuesday to show our support for the students, staff, families and entire community,” wrote Round Rock ISD officials, with similar messages shared by other participating districts.

Here’s a look at some of the Central Texas districts participating in the initiative, as of 5 p.m. Monday: