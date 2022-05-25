AUSTIN (KXAN) — School districts and superintendents around Central Texas released statements after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman.

Austin ISD

Superintendent Dr. Stephanie S. Elizalde sent this statement:

“We are heartbroken. We share the grief that is felt by everyone around the world. We remain steadfast in our commitment with our colleagues and communities to do everything we can to keep our students safe and will continue to be vigilant.”

Del Valle ISD

Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle sent the following statement:

Dear Del Valle ISD community,

As you may have seen, an unspeakable tragedy took place this afternoon at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. As a community, let’s come together and keep the Uvalde families in our thoughts and prayers.

Del Valle ISD administrators, Police Department, and Student Safety & Security Team continually prioritize, review, and respond to provide a safe learning environment. We understand that our staff and students may have an additional level of stress or concerns when an event like this occurs so close to home. Please know that our counseling staff and social workers are available if your student is in need of any mental health services.

As a reminder, the QuickTip link is an anonymous location for students, families, and teachers to report any suspicious activity. QuickTips can be reported online at www.dvisd.net/quicktip. Each campus has a behavior threat assessment team to proactively address any reported or self-reported behavioral concerns.

Thank you for your continued support of our schools.

Dripping Springs ISD

Dripping Springs ISD wrote on Twitter:

“DSISD is devastated by the tragedy in Uvalde today. Know that the safety of DSISD students and staff is always our first and most important priority. We stand as neighbors and colleagues with Uvalde CISD.”

Eanes ISD

Eanes ISD issued this statement:

We are heartbroken by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Uvalde CISD and we mourn the loss of so many students and fellow educators. As we wrap up our school year today with celebrations and graduations, we recognize the gravity of profound grief and sadness. We also understand parents may need resources to talk to their child(ren), and have provided the following links from the National Child Traumatic Stress Network. Please reach out to your campus counselor if you have questions.

Talking to Children About the Shooting

Helping Youth After Mass Violence Incident

While we cannot make sense of yesterday’s events, we can work together to maintain safety on our campuses and strengthen outreach programs to identify students who need help. We can circle in as a community and provide resources, support and guidance. Most of all, on this last day of the 2021-22 school year, we can be grateful for what we have and hug our children just a little tighter.

Georgetown ISD

Georgetown ISD wrote on Twitter:

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve with the community of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas during this difficult time.”

Hays CISD

Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright sent this statement:

Dear Hays CISD Family,

I share with you, our friends and neighbors in Uvalde, and people all over the world, the incredible sorrow and abject anger that this could and did happen again. I don’t know if we will ever truly understand what could possibly make someone want to kill innocent children and at a place that is supposed to bring them great joy and excitement.

This is not the end-of-year email I had planned to send to you as we wrap up what, for us, has been a successful and productive year. We have so much to celebrate in Hays CISD and in public schools in Texas. And, we will do that. We have nearly 1,400 graduates who have earned more than $12 million in scholarships. We have made tremendous gains in learning, closing the gaps we experienced because of the pandemic. We have students at all schools and in activities from fine arts to athletics that are enjoying state championships and other prestigious awards. We have so much for which we are grateful, yet we also have so much empathy and pain in our hearts for those who are hurting today.

I know it’s a scary time and emotions are rightfully on high alert. At the end of this email, I am going to list for you some of the many things our district does and has done in the recent past to continuously create the safest possible school environment. I hope this brings you some reassurance, but I also know that no matter how long the list, it is never enough. Improving campus safety is a never-ending job and despite all that we do, we always have room to grow in our efforts. It’s imperative that we continue to grow because without safety – nothing else matters. Nothing.

I wish we could eliminate evil in this world. We cannot. So, I will stay laser focused on what we can do. Our community is unique and diverse. We have many who are not afraid to express their ideas, thoughts, opinions, and demands. I appreciate that. I want that. In Hays CISD, we work together to solve big challenges. As we all navigate our full response to this latest horrific tragedy, know that there is no one “right answer.” I suspect we’ll all be exposed to very passionate arguments on what we as a district, state, and nation should do. We need to have these conversations. Let us concentrate on what we can do – what we can agree on – and not what divides us. We can set the standard and the tone.

Hutto ISD

Superintendent Celina E. Thomas wrote the following statement on Twitter:

“Hutto ISD extends its deepest condolences to the families and staff affected by the tragedy in Uvalde Consolidated ISD. As educators and staff, whose purpose every day is to care for and protect students, this is so difficult to process. We join the Uvalde community in mourning.”

Liberty Hill ISD

Superintendent Steven Snell sent this statement:

Panther Family-

We are looking forward to a busy and fun last few days of school. Many of our campuses have started awards ceremonies, class recognitions, and end-of-year parties. It has been great to see all parents and visitors on campus celebrating with the students and staff.

We understand today’s senseless tragedy in Uvalde can cause stress for our families, so we want to remind you that the safety and well-being of our Liberty Hill ISD family is our top priority. Our LHISD police department is coordinating with local law enforcement, the county Sheriff’s office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety to have an increased presence and visibility on all of our campuses during the last few days of school.

With our increased visitors on campus, this is a good reminder that we all need to be diligent and aware of our surroundings. If you see something, say something. You can report suspicious concerns or suspicious activity to any staff member, our LHISD Police Department, our LHISD Anonymous Tips Link, or in an emergency by dialing 911. It takes all of us working together to keep everyone safe.

Thank you for being so supportive, and please keep the entire Uvalde community in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Manor ISD

Manor ISD’s Twitter account wrote:

Manor ISD mourns with Robb Elementary School and the entire @Uvalde_CISD community during this tragic time. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life, physical injuries, and emotional turmoil sustained.

Our thoughts and prayers are with each scholar, staff, and family impacted by this horrific act of violence. #UvaldeStrong

Pflugerville ISD

Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian sent the following statement:

Dear PfISD Pfamily,

Our hearts are heavy this morning as we all continue to grapple with the senseless tragedy yesterday in Uvalde, and we mourn the loss of so many students and fellow educators.

As a father of three myself, I know we all hugged our children a little tighter last night and this morning. As a father, I also share your concerns for student safety, especially after an incident such as yesterday. Please rest assured that we will continue to make the safety and well-being of our staff, students, and families our main priority. With many of our campus end-of-year celebrations occurring today and tomorrow, things our parents and students have looked forward to for the past two years, please don’t be alarmed if you see additional police presence. Our PfISD police officers and security officers will remain vigilant and maintain a visible presence to keep our children safe.

We know that events like this are not only tragic and painful, but they can often lead to anxiety and fear felt by our entire school community. We understand that our students and staff may need additional support. We want to reinforce that we have support services in place and available to those who may be struggling with yesterday’s horrible event. Don’t hesitate to contact your campus counselor or social worker if you or someone you know needs support.

Additionally, below are some resources for parents provided by our Education Service Center:

Our hearts are with Robb Elementary’s educators, students, families, and the entire Uvalde community during this time.

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD’s Twitter account wrote:

“We are heartbroken for our neighbors in Uvalde, TX. who experienced a horrific trauma. Fear and violence have no place in schools. Our prayers are with the victims’ families. #uvaldetx #EndGunViolence“