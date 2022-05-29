UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid a visit to the Robb Elementary School memorial Sunday morning as part of a daylong trip to Uvalde. Biden’s visit comes in the wake of the deadly elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, as well as injured at least 17 others.

A release from Thursday said the president and his wife will be there “to grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific elementary school shooting.”

The Bidens arrived in Uvalde around 11 a.m. Sunday morning before heading to the memorial site at Robb Elementary. From there, they headed to a noon mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, per an itinerary.

Later this afternoon, the Bidens are expected to meet with the families of both victims and survivors at the Uvalde County Event Center around 1:30 p.m. The two will then meet with first responders before leaving Uvalde around 6 p.m.

