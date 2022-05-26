UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in Uvalde on Sunday, the White House announced Thursday.

A release said the president and his wife will be there “to grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific elementary school shooting.” More details about the trip will be given later, the release said.

Biden found out about the shooting as he was returning to the U.S. from a trip to Asia on Tuesday, and then he addressed the nation that night about the shooting, saying in part, ” “I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this,” he said, beginning his remarks.”

“I am sick and tired,” he said. “And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”