AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following a Texas elementary school shooting that left 19 students and two adults dead Tuesday, Austin nonprofit Los Verdes is raising money for the families of victims. They have raised more than $55,000 as of Wednesday morning.

“I’m gonna get emotional about this,” said Rico Hernandez, a board member for Los Verdes when KXAN talked to him Wednesday. “We do a lot for the youth and so I think just first foremost, knowing that kids tragically lost their lives…was the main thing that hit home for us because we talk about growing a culture and growing a community. Those kids are our community.”

The money raised by the GoFundMe will go to a memorial fund which will go directly to the families impacted, Hernandez said.

Joe Cardenas, Uvalde’s assistant city manager, shared a statement with people who donated to that fundraiser, Hernandez posted in an update: “Thank you so much for what each of you is doing for your community and for the communities that stretch further than your own backyard!”

“Any generosity, it doesn’t matter how big or small it is, is truly is important for those people,” Hernandez said.

You can support the GoFundMe here. You can find other ways to donate here.