AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation-sanctioned group that provides law enforcement active shooter training at Texas State University said its instruction and response protocols remain unchanged following the tragedy in Uvalde.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) said the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead “reinforces the need for constant training, correct equipment, and competent leadership.”

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been the subject of criticism after state police officials said it took 40 minutes to an hour for law enforcement to enter a locked classroom and kill the 18-year-old gunman.

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw said Friday officers waited, believing the incident had turned into a “barricaded subject” call despite 911 calls from children inside the school.

“If the attacker is not accessible through the primary access point, the officers should seek alternatives,” the ALERRT post read. “These could include utilizing other access points (such as going through adjoining rooms), engaging the suspect through a window, or even breaking through drywall or other construction materials.”

ALERRT added if responders have information indicating there are injured people in a room, “they need to gain access to that room as quickly as possible in order to stop the dying.”

“We still teach the same priority of life – Innocent/injured people, responders, suspects,” the post stated. “This prioritization does not mean that responders are expected to throw their lives away, but it does mean they are expected to assume risk to save lives.”

Check back for updates to this developing story.