AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the acting police chief on the day of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, resigned from the Uvalde Police Department on Thursday, just days before city leaders were to decide his fate, according to CNN.

Pargas was among nearly 400 law enforcement officials who responded to the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24 but waited more than an hour to take down the gunman. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed.

Pargas’ resignation is effective immediately.

The Uvalde mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pargas was placed on leave in July after a Texas House report showed that several law enforcement agencies were at fault for the Uvalde response. Pargas’ suspension was the first sign of official fallout after a damning state report also showed that police disregarded their active-shooter training.

Pargas’ dismissal comes after a CNN report released Monday also showed that he was told that “eight to nine” children were alive in the classrooms at Robb Elementary but failed to organize help.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at www.texastribune.org. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans – and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.