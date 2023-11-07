AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District unanimously voted Monday to name Ashley Chohlis its lone superintendent finalist, according to reporting from News 4 San Antonio.

A district spokesperson told News 4 SA Chohlis has 28 years of education experience and currently works as Poth ISD’s superintendent.

Following Monday’s vote, Chohlis began a 21-day waiting period and is anticipated to sign the contract with Uvalde CISD on and following Nov. 27. From there, she’ll begin serving as superintendent, News 4 SA reported.

Interim Superintendent Gary Patterson began serving in his temporary capacity in October 2022, after then-Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell announced his retirement. Harrell’s retirement came five months after the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were killed.