UT students receive COVID-19 vaccine after officials worry doses could go to waste

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 60 total University of Texas at Austin students and staff received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday to prevent doses from being wasted, a UT spokesperson told KXAN Monday night.

Due to the winter storm that hit the area Sunday, UT officials were concerned closures of vaccine sites Monday and Tuesday would result in doses going unused.

As a result, officials made the call within a few hours Sunday to offer the vaccine to 66 students and staff, primarily from Jester Dorm, the spokesperson said.

“It’s a very unique situation because of the closure,” the spokesperson said.

UT notified people in the dorm and received responses quickly. The spokesperson said they also took the travel safety of the medical staff into consideration.

Austin Public Health delayed all appointments for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites on Tuesday and Wednesday due to inclement weather and icy road conditions. APH says it will be in touch via email or phone later in the week with information on appointments for vaccine doses as weather conditions improve.

Williamson County’s COVID-19 vaccine hub partner Family Hospital Systems rescheduled its Monday appointments.