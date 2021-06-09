UT law professor awarded Honorary Knighthood by Queen Elizabeth

Philip Bobbitt

An Evening with Philip Bobbitt, April 14, 2008
Photo credit: LBJ Library photo by Charles Bogel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas School of Law professor and Austin native Philip Bobbitt was awarded Honorary Knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II for his “services to UK/US relations and public life,” according to a release from the University of Texas.

Professor Bobbitt, who graduated from Austin High School, is the nephew of President Lyndon Johnson. His mother, Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt, was Johnson’s eldest sister.

President LBJ shaking hands with Bobbitt at the White House on Sept. 3, 1964. LBJ Library photo by
unknown

Bobbitt lived in the Johnson White House and worked in the West Wing in the summer between high school and college in 1964.

Prof. Bobbitt is the Herbert Wechsler Professor of Federal Jurisprudence at Columbia University in New York, Director of the Center on National Security at the Columbia Law School, Distinguished Senior Lecturer at the University of Texas School of Law and a Senior Research Fellow at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

In the UK, Bobbitt is most widely known for his work on international security and constitutional law. He’s published 10 books, including The Shield of Achilles: War, Peace and the Course of History and Terror and Consent: The Wars for the 20th Century, the release says.

He has served in scholarship and public service roles throughout his life. According to the release, Bobbitt has argued for coordination with the UK in US European policy and economic planning between the US and UK in the G20.

Bobbitt lives in Austin and New York City with his wife, Maya Bobbitt, and four children: Pasha (8), Rebekah (7), and two-year old twins Louisa and Eliza. Bobbitt endows the Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Poetry awarded by the Library of Congress every other year, the release says.

  • Philip Bobbitt
    Watching election returns with LBJ and Johnson family, Driskill Hotel, Austin, Texas Credit: LBJ Library photo by Cecil Stoughton (L-R) President Lyndon B. Johnson, Luci Johnson, Lynda Johnson, Lady Bird Johnson, Lucia Alexander, Becky Alexander, Rodney White (Moss); 2nd row: Birge Alexander, Oscar Bobbitt, Philip Bobbitt
  • Philip Bobbitt
    LBJ shaking hands with Bobbitt at Princeton on May 11, 1966. LBJ Library photo by Yoichi Okamoto
  • Philip Bobbitt
    An Evening with Philip Bobbitt on April 14, 2008. Photo credit: LBJ Library photo by Charles Bogel
  • Philip Bobbitt
    An Evening with Philip Bobbitt on April 14, 2008. Photo credit: LBJ Library photo by Charles Bogel

