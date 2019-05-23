UT extends Longhorns coach Tom Herman’s contract till 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns football coach Tom Herman has agreed to a two-year contract extension, running his deal with the school through the 2023 season.

Texas officially announced the deal on Thursday while reports of an extension began circulating over the weekend. Herman will receive a $250,000 raise in 2022 and 2023 which will keep his salary competitive with the rest of college football. In the final year of the deal (2023), Herman will earn $6.75 million overall that figure places Herman in the top ten of college football head coaching salaries.

“Coach Herman is building something very special and we couldn’t be more excited about his leadership of our football program,” Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said in a statement. “There have been many great accomplishments, and the culture he is establishing is one that focuses on maximizing the student-athletes on the field and developing them as young men off the field, in the classroom and in our community. We are lucky to have him and thrilled to be extending his contract. The future of Texas football is in great hands.”

Herman was named the 30th head coach in Texas football history in November 2016 replacing Charlie Strong. At the time, his five-year contract was worth nearly $29 million.

Under Herman’s leadership, the Longhorns won the Sugar Bowl this year 28-21 over the Georgia Bulldogs. He has a 17-10 record in two seasons with Texas and, after two straight excellent recruiting classes, appears to have the Longhorns heading in the right direction.

“I’m so grateful for President Fenves. Chris Del Conte and the UT Board of Regents, and for all the support they provide me, my family and out football program,” Herman said in a statement. “I truly love being the head football coach at Texas. I’m enjoying every minute of it, am so fortunate to have a tremendous staff, and the players in our program are just awesome to work with. We’ve done some good things, but have so much more we are preparing to accomplish. I’m excited for the future.”

The Longhorns’ season will begin in exactly 100 days on August 31 against Louisiana Tech at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.