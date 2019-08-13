UT Board of Regents will vote to rename student center in honor of Bill Powers

University of Texas at Austin President Bill Powers, center, waits to return to a UT Board of Regents meeting, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013, in Austin, Texas. After Chancellor Francisco Cigarroa backed Powers, the regent board declined to act against the Austin campus leader. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Board of Regents will hold a vote on renaming the UT- Austin Student Activity Center in honor of late, school president, Bill Powers at its meeting Wednesday.

The UT System Chancellor is recommending the activity center be renamed as the William C. Powers, Jr. Student Activity Center “to recognize Mr. Powers as an esteemed teacher and university leader, nationally recognized legal scholar, and staunch proponent of the value of the public research university,” according to the agenda.

The Student Activity Center is one of 13 major buildings completed under Powers’ leadership.

Powers died March 10, 2019 due to complications from a fall he sustained several months earlier and oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, a rare adult-onset muscle disorder. He was 72-year-old.

UT Tower lit in honor of Bill Powers

Powers worked for the university for four decades, starting on the law school faculty in 1977, eventually serving as dean. He then served as university president at UT from 2006 to 2015, the second-longest term served by any UT president.

More from the Regents Agenda:

“A member of the UT School of Law faculty for more than 40 years, including six years as dean, Mr. Powers was a beloved mentor, connecting with thousands of students on the Forty Acres and remaining a classroom teacher even during his nine years as president. Of his many titles, “teacher” was the one of which he most proud.”