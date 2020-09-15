UT-Austin’s 40 Hours for the Forty Acres starts Tuesday

The first day of fall classes for the University of Texas at Austin was Wednesday. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin’s day of giving started on Tuesday with more than 150 student organizations, projects, programs, departments and cultural centers crowdfunding to thrive, adapt and grow during unprecedented times.

The 40 Hours for the Forty Acres campaign allows alumni, students, faculty members, staffers and friends to support programs across the university. UT calls it a “Texas-sized day of giving” for 40 hours from Tuesday at 6 a.m. until Wednesday at 10 p.m.

UT says the annual campaign has raised more than $16 million since launching seven years ago. Last year, more than 6,600 members made gifts during 40 for Forty.

Gifts can be designated to:

Support students affected by COVID-19.

Further coronavirus research efforts.

Fund scholarships for talented students.

Support museums through changing circumstances.

Provide seed grants for groundbreaking disease research projects.

“The gifts UT receives from our proud supporters during 40 for Forty enable our students to pursue their dreams while giving our faculty the freedom to innovate boldly and make world-changing breakthroughs in research, scholarship, artistic expression and beyond,” said UT-Austin interim President Jay Hartzell in a statement.

You can get an update on the campaign’s progress or make a gift at 40for40.utexas.edu.