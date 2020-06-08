UT-Austin to require people to wear face coverings in campus buildings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin will require masks or face coverings during the fall 2020 semester while in buildings on campus. The policy, which is currently in place for employees on campus during the summer, will be mandatory for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, according to a letter from UT Interim President Jay Hartzell.

The letter says the UT community can remove a face covering if they are alone in a private office or space in a campus building or in their assigned residence hall room.

In outdoor settings, where social distancing may not be possible, UT is encouraging face coverings, but they will not be required.

Hartzell’s letter says UT is “still working to develop a mechanism for ensuring the use of face coverings in buildings and will share that plan when it is finalized.”

Previously, UT announced it will plan to offer on-campus capabilities for COVID-19 testing on a voluntary basis for people entering on-campus buildings.

Hartzell says they are reviewing options and policies for COVID-19 screening and will provide more information as the plan becomes finalized.