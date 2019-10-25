US Marshals in Tennessee arrest man wanted for Texas slaying

Top Stories

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force and Gang Units say they arrested a 19-year-old man in Tennessee who is accused of shooting someone to death in a Texas parking lot.

The agency announced in a statement obtained by news outlets that they arrested Cedrick Duckett in Memphis on Wednesday. Duckett is accused of killing 25-year-old Anthony Tennon on Oct. 15 in Arlington, Texas. At the time, investigators said the slaying wasn’t random.

Investigators say Duckett was armed with a rifle when agents found him, and at first refused to surrender. The statement says Duckett was taken into custody after investigators ordered him to surrender over a speaker.

Duckett is in Shelby County Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss