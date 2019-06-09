U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell off boat
KEMAH, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Coast Guard is joining the search for a Texas police chief who went overboard while fishing.
Officials say Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed and his wife were on a fishing boat near Texas City on Friday when a large wake hit it that knocked Reed overboard. His wife remained on the boat.
About 15 U.S. Coast guard boat and aircrews are involved in the search for the chief along with 25 volunteer boats.
'We changed the conversation' — lawmaker reflects on first session
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Like many lawmakers, State Rep. James Talarico , D-Round Rock, listed education as one of his top priorities heading into the legislative session. The freshman lawmaker pushed a package of bills to keep Texas students "safe, healthy and ready" this session at the Capitol.
A former teacher, Talarico wanted to "change the whole education conversation" by filing a series of 24 bills back in March along with other lawmakers — Democrats and Republicans — called the " Whole Student Agenda "
The bills sought to expand mental health resources in schools and were designed to "serve students in a more holistic fashion," Talarico said, by introducing financial literacy, sex education and civics curriculum to schools.Read the Full Article
Border agent saves migrant mother, son from Texas bee attack
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent in Texas is credited with saving a migrant woman and her young son who were attacked and covered by thousands of bees.
The agency said in a statement Friday that the agent was patrolling the Rio Grande in Brownsville, in southernmost Texas, when bees entered his patrol vehicle.
The agent was looking for the origin of the bees Tuesday when he found what he thought was just a bundle of clothing covered in the insects. He then realized it was a woman curled into a ball.Read the Full Article
K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals
PLANO, TEXAS (KXAN) — As the summer blockbuster season heats up, a theater in Plano knows that movies are always more fun with your best friend.
'K-9 Cinema' created by Eric Lanford aims to become a unique place for people And their pooches to go enjoy a movie. The candy counter's even stocked with doggie treats.
For people who don't have a dog, local shelters are often there on hand With pups up for temporary adoption.Read the Full Article
