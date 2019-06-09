U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell off boat U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing prev next

KEMAH, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Coast Guard is joining the search for a Texas police chief who went overboard while fishing.

Officials say Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed and his wife were on a fishing boat near Texas City on Friday when a large wake hit it that knocked Reed overboard. His wife remained on the boat.

About 15 U.S. Coast guard boat and aircrews are involved in the search for the chief along with 25 volunteer boats.

