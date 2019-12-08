Unique class in North Texas teaches students valuable life lessons

FORNEY, Texas (KXAN) — Most students nowadays are very well-versed when it comes to computers, but some 16-year-olds can get stumped when asked to make change for a dollar. One school in North Texas says it’s time to change that.

Just like the classic board game “Life,” Ms. Burleson’s Financial Literacy class at Forney High School is giving students a taste of the real world.

“Throughout the year we play basically a game. It’s a lab for the whole class,” explained Burleson.

The students start off at the same level with a typical salary. They are considered recent college graduates. They are also married so when they go to file taxes, they are filing jointly.

The students earn a salary, have bills that are due and, just like in Life, a spin of the wheel can cost them cash.

“Most of our classes teach us about academics and mathematics, but we are never really taught what we actually need to survive as adults,” said one student in Ms. Burleson’s class.