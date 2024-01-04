AUSTIN (KXAN) — Check your wallets! You could be carrying around a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

A ticket worth $1 million in the July 19, 2023, drawing remains unclaimed, and the deadline to claim it is quickly approaching, on Monday, Jan. 15.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the ticket was sold at Big Shot, at 9780 Bissonnet St., Houston. The ticket matched all five white balls (7-10-11-13-24), but not the red Powerball number (24).

There are two ways to claim the winning lottery ticket if it’s yours:

In person at any Texas Lottery claim center (offices are closed on Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so the last day to claim in person is before 5 p.m. on Jan. 12)

By mail. The winning ticket and a claim form must be postmarked on or before Jan. 15 and sent to: Texas Lottery Commission, ATTN: Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600, Austin, TX 78761-6600. Mail-in claims can take 8-12 weeks to be processed.

“We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the July 19, 2023 Powerball drawing,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center.”

Winning tickets are forfeited 180 days after the draw date, and unclaimed prizes revert back to the state. The deadline may be extended for certain eligible military personnel.