Uber setting up new hub in downtown Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas is giving Uber $24 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund as an incentive to build it’s new hub in Dallas.

In exchange, Uber promises to create 3,000 new jobs and spend more than $75 million in capital investment.

“Dallas became the first city in Texas where the Uber app was available in 2012, and since then Texas has been a hub of innovation for our platform,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber.

Uber will move to a 23-story office tower at The Epic, a mixed use development on the east side of downtown Dallas close to the Deep Ellum area.

Construction of the the building is slated to begin in the next few months.