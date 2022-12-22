EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amber Cardova has been living in the El Paso area for two years. For the duration of that time she has been working as an Uber driver.

On Dec. 8, she received a notification that a couple wanted to be picked up from The Budget Inn in East El Paso and wanted to be dropped off in Sierra Blanca.

Cardova explained that she is used to accepting longer routes and that kind of trip would actually meet her goal for the day. However, not being from the area she was unaware of the checkpoints on that road.

As they were going through the checkpoint, the passengers were discovered to be migrants who have crossed the border and did not have the correct papers. Border Patrol immediately detained them along with Cardona, believing her to be smuggling them.

“They ended up reading my Miranda rights took my fingerprints, my photo, had me sign a waiver and they pretty much questioned me asking me do I know these people.”

Throughout the situation, Cardova was asked to contact Uber to verify that she is a certified driver. The company was able to confirm it and she was later released after being put in a cell for over 20 minutes. Now, she wants more ways for rideshare companies to protect their drivers.

“Uber drivers have to go through like a background check, submit an ID, proof an insurance and all this to protect the passengers but there’s not anything to protect the drivers really.”

KTSM did reach out to the Uber security team about the policies protecting drivers as well as if they are keeping in contact with Cardova. They released a statement to us that saying:

“The safety and peace of mind of drivers is very important to us. We have pioneered a number of tools and resources available for drivers in the Uber app, including the ability to speak with a live ADT safety agent, a Proof of Trip Status tool, and other critical safety features that are available at the touch of a button. We are working to get in touch with the driver to offer support and stand ready to assist law enforcement however we can.”– Uber Spokesperson

The migrant surge at the border continues to grow in El Paso and while there are no ways of confirming who drivers are picking up, Cardova wants other rideshare drivers to be aware.

“If there’s a checkpoint or anything I would just avoid it for now since now were having a lot of immigrants coming in so you can’t really know who you’re picking up or where you’re taking them because I mean Uber doesn’t provide that information just the name pickup and drop off.”

