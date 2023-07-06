AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will host a public meeting Thursday for residents to weigh in on the agency’s Unified Transportation Program, or UTP, a 10-year outlook on transportation projects statewide.

Thursday’s virtual meeting, beginning at 2 p.m., is the first of two meetings slated for July. A second, virtual public hearing will be held on July 25 at 2 p.m.

TxDOT approves adjustments to the UTP annually, which helps determine transportation funding across the state. The UTP doesn’t guarantee a specific budget or project will be built, but helps develop a long-form plan for identifying transportation needs across the state.

Details on UTP documents and a project tracker are available online.

Members of the public can weigh in on included or proposed projects through a public comment period, beginning on Friday and running through 4 p.m. CT on Aug. 7.