AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a way to promote its ‘Drive Sober, No Regrets’ campaign, the Texas Department of Transportation hosted a public event at a Walmart in southwest Austin on Thursday.

The public event included motor skills tests and a video to show Texans the real consequences of drunk driving.

“Drive sober, no regrets, that’s our message if you’re going to be getting behind the wheel, we know plans change and if that’s the fact call a taxi or call a friend or just stay put,” said Ruby Martinez, TxDOT Campaign Manager to KXAN.

From Dec. 16 to Jan. 1, 2024, Texas drivers can expect more officers on the road looking for and arresting drunk drivers, according to TxDOT.