AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is allocating nearly $150 million to help enhance transit access and reliability across the state, officials said in a press release Thursday.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved Tuesday awarding $68 million in combined federal and state funds for transit providers to use. Those funds, when paired with an award granted in June, amount to $146 million in transit access funding.

The funds will go toward both rural and urban-based transit services, accounting for roughly one-third of Texas’ population. Services can include both pickup services at designated locations, along with door-to-door services.

Transit agencies will be able to use the allocated funds to help cover maintenance costs, new bus purchases, new facility construction and expanded transit services for users. Some specific initiatives in the works via this funding includes:

Concho Valley Transit District in San Angelo will construct a new bus storage and in-house maintenance facility

The Rural Economic Assistance Leagues in South Texas’ Coastal Bend region will create a multimodal transit facility “after double its service area over the past several years”

The Texoma Area Paratransit System, near the Oklahoma border, is building a new facility for its administration and transportation services

The Brazos Transit District, located in the Brazos Valley, will both expand services and add additional fuel vehicles on site

“This funding is critical to ensuring everyone in Texas, especially in rural areas, has access to where they need to go safely and reliably,” TxDOT Transportation Commissioner Alvin New said in a statement. “Many people across the state rely on these services for basic life needs because they have no other option. We’re excited to help fund these agencies as they continue to help the people of Texas.”