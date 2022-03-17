COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN)– On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it was raising interest rates, and it could be the first of many raises.

That could mean higher mortgage interest rates, according to researchers at the Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC) at Texas A&M University.

“This is the first of what economists say could be as many as seven increases in 2022,” said Dr. Clare Losey, assistant research economist with TRERC, in a press release. “Such increases diminish purchase affordability, making it even harder for lower-income and first-time buyers to purchase a home.”

For example, Losey said that with a 2.5% interest rate, a $200,000 home has a total monthly mortgage payment of $1,299. A 4% interest rate increases the payment by more than $100 to $1,431. She noted that actual numbers depend on many factors, like the loan-to-value ratio and the loan term.

Those mortgage rate changes can also increase the income a family would need to qualify for a home loan, she said.

“For a conventional loan on a $200,000 home with a 2.5% interest rate, a household needs to earn $51,954 annually,” Losey said. “With a 4% interest rate, the income required increases to $57,221. With a federally backed loan, the required annual household income increases from $71,733 to $76,984.”

That cuts out a portion of Texans who would income qualify for a conventional loan, said Losey.

In 2020, her research shows that more than 60% of Texas households earned the required income to qualify for a conventional loan on a $200,000 house at a 2.5% interest rate. However, she said that drops to 56.7% when the interest rate increases to 4%.

