HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Tuesday morning, two police officers were shot in southwest Houston, according to Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo.

According to KPRC in Houston, the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Hollyhall and the suspect has not yet been found.

Before 10 a.m., HPD reported that SWAT was on its way to a possible barricaded subject.

We’re pulling for the two Houston Police Department officers who were shot this morning in Southwest Houston. Still an active situation. Please keep them both in your thoughts. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) October 20, 2020

Acevedo reported at 10:31 a.m. that the suspect has been taken into custody.