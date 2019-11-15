LIVE: Two planes collide at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Two planes at the San Antonio International Airport collided on Friday afternoon, according to NBC News.

Images from the scene appear to show two planes off the runway, with one resting on the other. It is not known if there are any injuries.

According to FAA Registry records, the planes are a Cessna-560 and a Cessna-525B. The Cessna 560 left New Orleans around 1 p.m. and landed in San Antonio around 2:30 p.m., according to FlightAware. The other plane left San Jose International Airport in California at 10:23 a.m. and landed in San Antonio at 3:33 p.m., FlightAware records show.

