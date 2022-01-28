Two Houston police officers injured in shootout released from hospital, PD says

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Houston. Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

TEXAS (KXAN) — Two of the three Houston police officers who were injured during a shootout Thursday have been released from the hospital, the Houston Police Department tweeted. The remaining officer is in stable condition.

Officer N. Gadson, 35, and officer D. Hayden, 32, were released Friday. That leaves Officer A. Alvarez, 28.

The officers were injured in a shooting at the 2500 block of Hutchins St. in Houston Thursday afternoon by a suspect who then led police on a chase and barricaded himself in a home for hours.

NBC sister station KPRC says the Houston Police Department reports the suspect walked out of the home he was barricaded in with his hands up around 7:45 p.m. He had a gunshot wound to the neck, and it’s not known whether he was hit by an officer or if it was self-inflicted. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

While KPRC 2 said Houston PD didn’t name the suspect, sources tell the news outlet the suspect is 31-year-old Roland Caballero, who is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying of a weapon with a felony conviction.

Police tweeted around 3:30 p.m. it started in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is east of Midtown and Interstate 69. NBC sister station KPRC said officers may have been chasing the suspect before the shooting.

