Two DPS employees test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Thursday night two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

One employee worked in Belton, Texas, in the recruiting office. They were last at that office at 2501 South Loop 121 on Monday. The second employee worked at a driver license office in Carrollton, Texas, at 4600 State Highway 121 and was last at work March 13.

“Public safety is our number one concern, and the department will work in conjunction with public health authorities to provide any additional information necessary to notify the public of these positive cases,” DPS wrote in a release.

As of Thursday night, more than 300 people in Texas have tested positive for the disease.