Two COVID-19 infusion centers to open in North Texas next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two COVID-19 therapeutic infusion centers will start accepting new patients in North Texas on Monday, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

The centers in Fort Worth and Irving will treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who meet certain criteria and who have a referral from a hospital or doctor. The sites have been provided with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies and bamlanivimab, the release says.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals created a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies — casirivimab and imdevimab — to help alleviate symptoms of the coronavirus. Developed by Eli Lilly and Company, bamlanivimab was given Emergency Use Authorizations from the FDA in November 2020.

“Increasing access to COVID-19 therapeutic treatments is a proven strategy to reduce hospitalizations and save lives,” Gov. Abbott said in the release. “I thank our partners from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council for working with the State of Texas to establish these infusion centers. Together, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe.”

Austin’s COVID-19 infusion center, also launched by the State of Texas, opened Jan. 6 to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19. There are also centers in El Paso, Laredo and Harlingen.

The City of Austin and Travis County have officially begun work to open an alternate care site for patients with COVID-19, according to a release from the City. The site is aimed at expanding the capacity for patients to receive treatment as health care systems in Central Texas teeter on capacity limits.