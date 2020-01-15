Tulip field near San Antonio opening to the public in February

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Spring is fast approaching, and for anyone looking for a new hot spot for a seasonal photo shoot, there may be a new option coming soon.

The company Texas-Tulips, which got its start in Pilot Point just north of Dallas, will open their second tulip field to the public in February.

The field is located in La Lierna Texas east of San Antonio, about an hour and-a-half drive from Austin. Entry into the field is $5 per person.

The La Vierna tulip field along with the Pilot Point field will open in February and last through March or early April, weather permitting. The company said it will release official dates soon.

Photos of the fields and more information can be found on Texas-Tulips’ website or Instagram page.