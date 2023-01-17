SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport confiscated a portable anti-tank rifle from a male passenger’s luggage Monday, according to a Twitter post.

The passenger was on an outbound flight from San Antonio to Las Vegas, where he would attend the Shooting and Hunting Outdoor Trade Show. The passenger was planning to exhibit the weapon — a de-militarized 84MM Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle — at the trade show, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

TSA said the passenger didn’t declare the weapon, prompting them to confiscate it. Once they found the anti-tank rifle, agents identified the passenger and escorted him to their office.

When TSA took the passenger to its office, he was able to provide paperwork verifying its de-militarized status. An on-duty TSA explosives specialist also corroborated it was no longer in use.

SAPD said there are no charges pending at this time. After answering TSA’s questions, the passenger was able to rebook his flight to Nevada, albeit without the de-militarized rifle. TSA declared he wouldn’t be able to fly with the prop anti-tank weapon, so he arranged for a family member to retrieve it, according to SAPD.

It is legal to travel with a firearm as long as a passenger declares it, keeps the weapon unloaded and stores it in a locked, hard-sided container within a checked bag.

The 84MM Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle is a portable rocket launcher developed and produced by SAAB Bofors Dynamics, a Swedish defense giant, according to Military Today.

Texas code on weapons says it is illegal to own a rocket launcher unless registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives.