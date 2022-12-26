AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every year, DWIs keep Texans from making it home to their families for the holidays.

Drunk driving crashes rose 14% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“There’s a lot of noise out there that we’re competing with,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Brad Wheelis about the agency’s holiday safe-driving campaign.

In attempts to make sure their noise isn’t white noise, Wheelis said TxDOT continues to look for ways to grab people’s attention.

The campaign started decades ago with road signs saying “Don’t Drink and Drive.”

In 2012, a newsletter showcased an example of a sign that also displayed the number of deaths that occurred on the roadway last year. Today, the signs project witty statements meant to grab your attention.

TxDOT road signs aim to grab your attention. 2012 TxDOT newsletter features sign displaying number of roadway deaths that year.

TxDOT’s current “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign goes off-roading.

It includes social media elements as well as interactive pop-up displays.

The latest one in Austin was at The Domain. It’s a big display, so if you’re near it at all — it’s in your face.

“There are social media influencers that have way more followers than we have, so we’re trying to break through with some of these messages to let people know this is a serious matter,” said Wheelis.

The display included a drunk driving simulator and a game you had to play with goggles that give you “drunk vision.”

As you try your hand at those, there’s a big screen right next to you playing videos of testimonials of people hit by drunk drivers.

A new fold in the mission is also featuring the stories of people who have been arrested for driving drunk.

“You go from thinking that, ‘oh I’m this good guy, everything is working out for me,’ to all of a sudden — ‘I’m a felon,'” a man in one of those videos said. “This is a $30,000 mistake for me.”