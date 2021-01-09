Trump supporters gather for rally outside Texas Capitol on Saturday

Protesters have gathered outside the Texas Capitol ahead of the rally (Picture: KXAN/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Supporters of President Donald Trump are gathering outside the Texas Capitol Saturday for a planned rally ahead of the 87th Texas legislative session.

Chairman of the Texas GOP Allen West is one of a number of politicians and activists set to speak at the event on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers of the event say people attending will learn how to become more involved in the upcoming legislative session.

They will discuss redistricting process, as well as issues such as election integrity, abortion and gun rights.

An anchor for far-right website Newsmax leads the National Anthem (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

The rally comes just three days after five people were killed and elected representatives were rushed to safety as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building.

In contrast to the violent scenes in Washington, D.C., a protest held on the same day by Trump supporters outside the Texas Capitol remained peaceful.

The Texas Department of Public Safety closed the Capitol grounds on Wednesday but made no arrests.

The president continues to claim that widespread fraud occurred during the November presidential election. Judges have rejected almost all legal challenges from the president related to the election, while officials representing both parties have said there was no widespread fraud.