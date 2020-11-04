Trump secures Texas and its 38 electoral votes

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – A bitterly divided America was going to the polls on Tuesday amid the worst pandemic in a century and an economic crisis to decide whether to give President Donald Trump four more years or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. A record-breaking number of early votes — more than 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the nation on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump is projected to win Texas over Democratic candidate Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, 52.2% of the counted votes were for Trump. He gained the state’s 38 electoral votes, one for each of its 36 congressmembers and two for each of its two senators. The math comes out to about one vote for every 763,000 Texans.

Texas is reliably red. The last time the state voted for a Democratic presidential candidate was in 1976.

Trump gave remarks early Wednesday morning, saying he appreciates the “tremendous support” from the American people.

“We won Texas by 700,000 votes,” he said.

Trump also said Gov. Greg Abbott called him to congratulate him on winning the state.

Biden also spoke earlier in the night, shortly after winning Minnesota. He asked to voters to be patient in the wake of unprecedented voting numbers this year.

“It’s not over until every vote is counted,” Biden said.