Travis County judge blocks anti-abortion group from suing abortion providers

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Travis County district court judge granted a temporary restraining order against an anti-abortion group, barring it from suing abortion providers at Planned Parenthood centers in Texas.

Planned Parenthood filed for the TRO against Texas Right to Life Thursday night, according to its website, after Texas’ new abortion law took effect Wednesday.

The temporary restraining order was filed by Planned Parenthood South Texas Surgical Center, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health Services, Planned Parenthood Center for Choice and Planned Parenthood Center for Choice abortion provider Dr. Bhavik Kumar.

“The Court further finds that granting this request preserves the status quo preceding this controversy and follows precedent from the Supreme Court of Texas,” the court ruling states.

Under the new law, abortion is illegal once fetal heartbeat activity is detected. This could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Even further, the legislation allows Texans to sue abortion providers or anyone who aids and abets in an unlawful abortion.

“We are relieved that the Travis County district court has acted quickly to grant this restraining order against Texas Right to Life and anyone working with them as deputized enforcers of this draconian law,” said Helene Krasnoff, vice president for public policy litigation and law with Planned Parenthood, in a statement.

Texas Right to Life said on Twitter the Travis County court order doesn’t stop other people who aren’t working with its organization from suing Planned Parenthood.

The TRO against Texas Right to Life will expire in two weeks on Sept. 17. Another hearing on the case is scheduled for Sept. 13.