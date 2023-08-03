LUBBOCK, Texas — A train derailment was reported at a railroad crossing near US 84 between Amherst and Sudan after a crash on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. One person was killed.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. as a crash between a semi and a train. DPS provided an update and said the driver, who was identified as Brent Michael Spahich, 25, of Borger, passed away while being taken to the hospital.

Some of the train cars were carrying a “possible hazardous material,” according to DPS. Officials said five cars derailed. A Hazmat response was underway, DPS said.

Westbound traffic on the Clovis highway was shut down. Eastbound remained open.