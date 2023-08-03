LUBBOCK, Texas — A train derailment was reported at a railroad crossing near US 84 between Amherst and Sudan after a crash on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. One person was killed.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. as a crash between a semi and a train. DPS provided an update and said the driver, who was identified as Brent Michael Spahich, 25, of Borger, passed away while being taken to the hospital.

  • (Nexstar/Staff)
  • (Nexstar/Staff)
  • (Nexstar/Staff)
  • (Nexstar/Staff)
  • (Nexstar/Staff)
  • (Nexstar/Staff)
  • (Nexstar/Staff)
  • (Nexstar/Staff)
  • (Nexstar/Staff)

Some of the train cars were carrying a “possible hazardous material,” according to DPS. Officials said five cars derailed. A Hazmat response was underway, DPS said.

Westbound traffic on the Clovis highway was shut down. Eastbound remained open.