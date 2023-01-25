Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain walks through the damage to his law office in Deer Park, Texas. (Courtesy: Justin Williamson)

DEER PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A tornado caused by severe storms that swept through the Houston area Tuesday destroyed a state legislator’s law office.

Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Houston, shared a photo on his personal Twitter account that showed him climbing through what’s left of his firm in Deer Park, a community about 20 miles east of Houston. It appears the office’s roof is torn off completely, while insulation, lighting and duct work are strewn on the ground below.

“My office doesn’t look so good,” Cain wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning. “Tornadoes suck.”

Cain’s chief of staff told KXAN that no one was at the law office when the tornado hit. He added, though, that Cain’s district legislative office in Baytown sustained no damage.

According to the Deer Park Police Department, city leaders said they believe an EF 2 tornado struck Tuesday. Police said it caused substantial damage at the San Jacinto Manor, a local nursing home, where 63 people were at the time. However, only three people had to go to the hospital due to “pre-existing conditions,” police said.

Some roads remain closed Wednesday due to downed power lines and other debris, so police are asking people not to go around barricades that they may find in different parts of the city.

The Deer Park Independent School District also announced the closure of its schools Wednesday.