‘Too soon to take away masking,’ Austin health authority says as Abbott teases possible mandate lift

Austin’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott talks to a joint meeting of Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners on March 2, 2021. Screenshot from ATXN Live.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott teases the possibility of a lift of the statewide mask mandate, Austin’s top doctor says it’s way too early to do it.

Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott told Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Tuesday that while COVID-19 numbers have declined statewide, removing protections like mask requirements right now could result in a reversal of progress.

“I think right now we have to stay the course,” Escott said. “We’ve vaccinated maybe 10% of our population… we’re not anywhere near close to herd immunity.”

Texas Department of State Health Services data indicates that about 12% of Texans have received at least one vaccine dose. Meanwhile, only 6.2% of Texans are fully vaccinated.

Escott’s comments come after Abbott suggested last week that all statewide orders, including the mask mandate that has been in place since July, could be lifted “very soon.” Abbott is scheduled to share “exciting news” at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, though he hasn’t elaborated yet on what the update is.

Escott said May or June would be a more suitable timeframe for relaxing mask requirements — as it’s after hundreds of thousands of Texans get vaccinated in March and April.

“My hope is that the mask mandate will continue at least through the end of April to allow us to ride this curve down,” Escott said.

He noted that COVID-19 hospital admission rates in the Austin area are down 57% since Feb. 1 and that local officials will soon decide whether to downgrade to Stage 3 of the Risk-Based Guidelines.

COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines (Courtesy of Austin Public Health)

Escott said that while Austin’s COVID-19 numbers are headed in the right direction now, he’s concerned because of instances in other regions where protections were relaxed too soon: sparking a COVID-19 surge.

“Now is too soon to return to normal,” he said. “Now is too soon to take away masking. “