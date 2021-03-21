Tonight: Matthew McConaughey hosts ‘We’re Texas’ virtual concert to help Texans impacted by winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” virtual revival, a concert and benefit meant to help those impacted by February’s winter storm, is happening Sunday night.
McConaughey and his wife, Camila, created the just keep livin “We’re Texas” Relief Fund to raise money for Texans who are still facing challenges as they recover from the winter storm that swept through the state.
All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to organizations including the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, The Salvation Army, Save the Children, St. Bernard Project and Team Rubicon Disaster Relief.
Viewers will be able to donate at any point throughout the concert, and it will feature performances by:
- Don Henley
- Gary Clark Jr.
- George Strait
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelly Clarkson
- Khalid
- Kirk Franklin
- Leon Bridges
- Lukas Nelson
- Lyle Lovett
- Miranda Lambert
- Parker McCollum
- Post Malone
- Randy Rogers
- Willie Nelson
The concert premieres at 7 p.m. on his YouTube page. Watch it here.