Tonight: Matthew McConaughey hosts ‘We’re Texas’ virtual concert to help Texans impacted by winter storms

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” virtual revival, a concert and benefit meant to help those impacted by February’s winter storm, is happening Sunday night.

McConaughey and his wife, Camila, created the just keep livin “We’re Texas” Relief Fund to raise money for Texans who are still facing challenges as they recover from the winter storm that swept through the state.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to organizations including the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Meals on Wheels Central Texas, The Salvation Army, Save the Children, St. Bernard Project and Team Rubicon Disaster Relief.

Viewers will be able to donate at any point throughout the concert, and it will feature performances by:

  • Don Henley
  • Gary Clark Jr.
  • George Strait
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • Khalid
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Leon Bridges
  • Lukas Nelson
  • Lyle Lovett
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Parker McCollum
  • Post Malone
  • Randy Rogers
  • Willie Nelson

The concert premieres at 7 p.m. on his YouTube page. Watch it here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 56°

Monday

72° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms PM
Scattered Thunderstorms PM 60% 72° 58°

Tuesday

84° / 56°
Becoming Mostly Sunny
Becoming Mostly Sunny 0% 84° 56°

Wednesday

76° / 55°
PM Showers/Storms
PM Showers/Storms 60% 76° 55°

Thursday

75° / 54°
AM Showers, PM Sun
AM Showers, PM Sun 50% 75° 54°

Friday

82° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 82° 57°

Saturday

83° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 83° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

8 PM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

9 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
61°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
66°

68°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss