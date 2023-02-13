SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested after being accused of pinning another man between two vehicles, law enforcement officials say.

German Zuniga, 33, of Los Indios, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of FM 2520 in San Benito where a man reported being pinned to a vehicle. The victim stated that while attempting to leave, he was pinned to his vehicle by a red Ford Ranger that deputies say was driven by Zuniga.

“As the victim was pinned to his vehicle he yelled at the driver of the Ford Ranger to stop, instead, he accelerated and spun the tires,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Zuniga then proceeded to reverse, crash into a tree and flee the scene, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested at his Los Indios residence after witnesses corroborated the victim’s story, deputies added.

When speaking with deputies, the man complained of pain in his right knee, right arm and right lower abdomen.

Zuniga was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and his red Ford was impounded for investigation purposes, the sheriff’s office said.