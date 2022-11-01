HOUSTON (KXAN) — Takeoff, one-third of Atlanta rap group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was in Texas alongside his uncle and rapper Quavo for Halloween. Police were called to a shooting at a bowling alley around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Houston NBC affiliate KPRC.

The rappers were allegedly playing dice with a group of other people when a fight broke out and someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff, TMZ reported. The media outlet also reported Quavo was not injured.

“Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a large crowd and a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,” HPD told NBC affiliate KPRC.

According to KPRC, police confirmed Quavo and Takeoff were in attendance at the time of the shooting. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity until their family has been notified.

Migos breakout smash hit was “Versace” in 2013, a song later featuring Drake. The rap trio went on to dominate the charts with other collaborators including Katy Perry, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Cardi B.