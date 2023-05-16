AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Peace Officers’ memorial stands on the Texas Capitol grounds. It honors officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Since its establishment in 1999, more than 2,000 names have been engraved.

“From what I understand, there’s no more room for that to happen for the 2023 names. It’s sad” Tyler Owen with the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) said. “So moving forward for next year, and moving forward after that, we don’t have any room.”

Owen added that means, at this point, there’s a chance Cameron Police Sgt. Josh Clouse’s name will not make it onto the wall. Sgt. Clouse died in the line of duty last week while responding to a domestic violence call.

“It’s sad” Owen said.

While the memorial is on state grounds, Owen said it’s funded by private donations. He said law enforcement groups already developed a construction plan for an expansion, and that plan is approved, they just need to foot the bill. Anyone interested in helping with the memorial’s funding can click here.

On KXAN at 10 p.m., KXAN speaks with a man who has a special connection to the wall. Check back for updates.