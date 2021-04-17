Tips for growing a-maize-ing maize in your garden

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas heat can sometimes make gardening a little trickier than you might think.

That’s something the Weekend Gardener John Dromgoole knows all too well as he continues his quest to finally find a strain of corn that grows well in Austin.

John said he initially planted the maize in rows, but quickly learned that was a mistake.

Instead, he suggests planting it in circles, just a few inches apart, so that they get pollinated no matter which direction the wind blows.

Maize is also drought-tolerant, which helps in dry climates like Central Texas.

