Tiger cub abandoned at border has new name, new home in north Texas

WYLIE, Texas (KXAN) — A tiger cub U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents found abandoned in a duffel bag at the end of April will have a new home in North Texas.

Agents found the cub, now known as Kenobi, on April 30 along the Rio Grande River near Brownsville after three people trying to enter the United States illegally abandoned him.

On Friday, Kenobi will head to his new home at In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center in Wylie, Texas. He will have a new playmate when he arrives — a white tiger cub named Kylo Ren who was born at the facility in March after his parents were rescued earlier this year.

"Having another cub to play, interact, learn and nap with stimulates healthy growth and development, just as it would in the wild," In-Sync Exotics wrote on a Facebook post.