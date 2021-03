SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced a 1 p.m. press conference Tuesday to give details of its seizing of exotic animals.

The sheriff’s office said they confiscated a tiger and a bobcat and will hold the press conference at 3114 Shane Rd. in a south San Antonio neighborhood.

The press conference may start after 1 p.m. if not all media outlets have arrived by then. We will stream the press conference in this story and on Facebook.