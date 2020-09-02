Tickets now on sale for State Fair of Texas’ first ever drive-thru

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although the State Fair of Texas is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people craving corn dogs, kettle corn and fried Oreos don’t have to miss out.

Tickets are now on sale for the state’s first ever drive-thru in their 134-year history.

The Big Tex Fair Drive-Thru will allow people to get their food fix, as well as grab a selfie with Big Tex – don’t worry, he’ll be masked up.

Packages range from $65 to $99. Tickets went on sale Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. and are available on the fair’s website.

The food drive-thru will happen Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17, as well as Oct. 12. People can select from three times to visit per day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Visitors will have to follow a number of safety protocols, including staying inside their cars (unless using the bathroom or taking a picture with Big Tex — in which case they should keep a 6-foot distance from others) and wearing masks when interacting with staff.