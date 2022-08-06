BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A tip from a confidential informant led to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office. The investigation led to the arrest of three Burkburnett residents.

The investigation began in March and on Friday, July 29, agents intercepted a package from California they say contained almost 900 grams of meth. On Monday, they had the package delivered to the house in the 700 block of Glendale in Burkburnett with a small amount of meth. After it was picked up, a search warrant was served.

Jimmy Lee Mills, 67, is charged with manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance of more than 400 grams, and his bond is set at $150,000. Law enforcement also arrested Kevin Lapointe and Amanda Huffman from the same residence.

Jimmy Mills Mugshot

Kevin Lapointe Mugshot

Amanda Huffman Mugshot

After receiving the tip that Mills was receiving meth in the mail, a Drug Enforcement Division officer contacted the postal inspector and the inspector provided information that since December of 2021, 9 packages from California had been delivered to that house and that another package was in route on July 28 and was addressed to “Mike Mills.”

After a search warrant was obtained for the package, and when it was inspected, officials found it contained about 850 grams of suspected meth. A sample of that substance was placed back in the package and delivered.

When it was taken inside, the search warrant on the house was served, and agents went in and asked Mills where the package was.

They said Mills showed them where it was hidden. Agents said they found additional amounts of meth inside plastic baggies inside the house.

Lapointe and Huffman were arrested in the home with the help of a Texas Department of Public Safety Special Response Team.

Agents said Lapointe admitted to possession of some of the meth and supplying multiple individuals with meth, and Huffman also admitted ownership of the meth with her boyfriend, Lapointe.

Mills has had more than 40 arrests since 1988, including several for parole violations.

This is the second arrest involving alleged meth shipments in the mail in Burkburnett this year.

In January, Roy Oates was arrested by the D.A.’s Drug Enforcement Division Agents in that case said Oates had received “a mountain of meth” through the mail from California, in about 30 packages, some of it concealed inside candles. Agents arrested him while he was picking up a package at the post office.

The local charge was dismissed because the case was not handled by this department, and he was released in March, then booked back into jail on July 13 on a federal hold from Johnson County with no bond.